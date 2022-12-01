Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Buys $61,800.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

