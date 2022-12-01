Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.