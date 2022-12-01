Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,501,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,675,000 after buying an additional 207,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

