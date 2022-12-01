Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

