Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 139.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $815,000.

