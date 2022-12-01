Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 139.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $26.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.