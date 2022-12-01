Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.