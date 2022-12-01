Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,869,000. Toro accounts for about 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Toro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Toro by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Toro by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

