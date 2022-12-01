Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124,877 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 2,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

