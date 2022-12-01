Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $46.77. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,166. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.85.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

