Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 260,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,000. Alteryx makes up about 1.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

