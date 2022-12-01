Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $24.09 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,093,000. Acuity Brands accounts for about 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

