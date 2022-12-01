Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.03. 25,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

