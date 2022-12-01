Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 19,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

