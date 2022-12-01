Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $211,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $441.63. 40,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

