Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.21. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 82,576 shares changing hands.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
