InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 573,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 456,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 497,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

