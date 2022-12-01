InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 101,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,017. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.