InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 44,016 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $47,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 160,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,779. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

