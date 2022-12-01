InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 119,700 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,487.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 993,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,901. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

