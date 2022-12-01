InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $23.49 Million in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 484,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.