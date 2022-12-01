InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,938,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,206,000 after purchasing an additional 599,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,341. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

