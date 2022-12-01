InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,265,867 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.