InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 1.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

