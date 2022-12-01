InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 29,611 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.19. 2,016,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,755,052. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

