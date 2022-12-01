International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of International Game Technology worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.