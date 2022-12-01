Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,076,505 shares in the company, valued at $161,905,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.30 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

