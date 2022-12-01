Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $22,054.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $22,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
