Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $22,054.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $22,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

