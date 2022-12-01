Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $231,830.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Titan International Stock Up 1.5 %
TWI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
