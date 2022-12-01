Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $231,830.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Up 1.5 %

TWI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Get Titan International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Titan International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.