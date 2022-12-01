Insider Selling: Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Insider Sells 7,855,486 Shares of Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 7,855,486 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £628,438.88 ($751,811.08).
Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance
LON:PRD opened at GBX 9.01 ($0.11) on Thursday. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.38 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.35. The company has a market cap of £32.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.
About Predator Oil & Gas
