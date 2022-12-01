Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Sells $961,250.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

