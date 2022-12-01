Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 11,166 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00.

CPNG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coupang by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

