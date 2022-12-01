Insider Selling: Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 88,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,175. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $702.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

