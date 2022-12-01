Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 9,537 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BILL traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $307.10.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bill.com by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

