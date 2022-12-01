Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 9,537 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bill.com Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of BILL traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $307.10.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
