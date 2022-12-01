Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOXX. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

