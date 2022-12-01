Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 321,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
