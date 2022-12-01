Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 321,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 52,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

