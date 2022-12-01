Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($120,110.06).

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($11.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,273.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 924.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.45) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.07) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.66).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

