Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Acquires 10,163 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 10,163 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,083.61.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 3,477 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,308.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ingram Gillmore purchased 1,748 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,132.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.44. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

