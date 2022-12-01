Insider Buying: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Purchases 22,700 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler bought 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler bought 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00.

CRON traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 46,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,700. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 347.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

