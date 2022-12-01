Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $45,750.92 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,735,870 shares in the company, valued at $52,145,534.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO opened at $30.43 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

