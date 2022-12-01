Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys 3,818 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,152,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,685,348. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.