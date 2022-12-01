Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $127.77 million and approximately $37.13 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00010214 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

