Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 22,524 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

