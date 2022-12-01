Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.17

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.