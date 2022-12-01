Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NARI opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

