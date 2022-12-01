Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.94

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 110769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,500 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.74%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

