Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 5.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 32,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 868,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

