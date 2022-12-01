IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,860 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($20.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.