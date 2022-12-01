Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 201.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.01. 10,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,390. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

