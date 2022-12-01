Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 60465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a market cap of C$11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

