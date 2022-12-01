IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $348,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,733. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $468.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

